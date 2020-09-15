Here Is The Local Forecast For The North Escambia Area

Here is your official North Escambia area local forecast. This is specific to inland Escambia County. Conditions will be must worse nearer to the coast.

HURRICANE WARNING

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Tuesday: Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Tuesday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wednesday: Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 40 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.