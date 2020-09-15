Escambia Update: Up To 30 Inches Of Rain, Bay Bridge Closed, Fire Depts. Pulled From Beach
September 15, 2020
Here are key points from an Escambia County new conference Tuesday morning on Hurricane Sally:
- Latest information shows some isolated areas will receive up to 30 inches of rain. Major rain event.
- Expect power outages and debris.
- Once winds reach tropical storm force, emergency services will not be able to respond. Sheriff’s Office will respond as long as conditions permit.
- Fire departments pulled from Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.
- Residents should not be out and about unless absolutely necessary, not sightseeing.
- About 2,000 people without power as of 10 a.m.
- Six additional high water vehicles requested from the state.
- Some roads on Pensacola beach washed over at high tide.
- Pensacola Bay Bridge closed.
- Shelter open at the Pensacola Bay Center, special needs and pets welcome. 32 people in the shelter at 10 a.m.
Pictured: A Tuesday morning
