Escambia Update: Up To 30 Inches Of Rain, Bay Bridge Closed, Fire Depts. Pulled From Beach

September 15, 2020

Here are key points from an Escambia County new conference Tuesday morning on Hurricane Sally:

  • Latest information shows some isolated areas will receive up to 30 inches of rain. Major rain event.
  • Expect power outages and debris.
  • Once winds reach tropical storm force, emergency services will not be able to respond. Sheriff’s Office will respond as long as conditions permit.
  • Fire departments pulled from Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.
  • Residents should not be out and about unless absolutely necessary, not sightseeing.
  • About 2,000 people without power as of 10 a.m.
  • Six additional high water vehicles requested from the state.
  • Some roads on Pensacola beach washed over at high tide.
  • Pensacola Bay Bridge closed.
  • Shelter open at the Pensacola Bay Center, special needs and pets welcome. 32 people in the shelter at 10 a.m.

