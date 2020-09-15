Escambia Update: Up To 30 Inches Of Rain, Bay Bridge Closed, Fire Depts. Pulled From Beach

Here are key points from an Escambia County new conference Tuesday morning on Hurricane Sally:

Latest information shows some isolated areas will receive up to 30 inches of rain. Major rain event.

Expect power outages and debris.

Once winds reach tropical storm force, emergency services will not be able to respond. Sheriff’s Office will respond as long as conditions permit.

Fire departments pulled from Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.

Residents should not be out and about unless absolutely necessary, not sightseeing.

About 2,000 people without power as of 10 a.m.

Six additional high water vehicles requested from the state.

Some roads on Pensacola beach washed over at high tide.

Pensacola Bay Bridge closed.

Shelter open at the Pensacola Bay Center, special needs and pets welcome. 32 people in the shelter at 10 a.m.

