Thomas Douglas Adams

Mr. Thomas Douglas Adams, age 81, of Century, FL, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Adams was born in Bluff Springs, FL, and had been a lifelong resident of the Century community. After he served in the United States Air Force, he worked for 40 years in the paper manufacturing industry in Cantonment, FL. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and vegetable gardening, especially growing tomatoes. Mr. Adams attended Poplar Dell Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Adams and Mary Jane Walker Adams DeWitt, and brother, George Melvin Adams.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Adams of Century, FL; son, David Adams of Flomaton, AL; daughters, Alicia (Marty) Chavers of Denver, CO, and Marialena (Carl) Godwin, Jr. of Century FL; sisters, Virginia Jernigan of Bay Minette, AL, Martha (Wayne) DeWitt of Tallahassee, FL, Susan (Paul) Tonder of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie (Xzavier) Taylor of Century, FL, Blake (Kim) Wiggins of Century, FL, Ethan Chavers of Sevierville, TN, Evan (Tinsley) Chavers of Mobile, AL, Sydney Chavers of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren, Madyson Wiggins and Eastyn Wiggins; many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Poplar Dell Baptist Church on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9 A.M. until a 10 A.M. service time with Rev Mitch Herring officiating.

Interment will be in Poplar Dell Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors present.

Pallbearers will be Blake Wiggins, Ethan Chavers, Evan Chavers, Xzavier Taylor, Timothy Sapp, Steven DeWitt.

Honorary pallbearer will be Eastyn Wiggins.

Flowers are being accepted, but in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

The family is requesting that attendees please follow all social distancing guidelines.