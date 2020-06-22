Work Begins This Week To Pave Highway 87 In Santa Rosa County

June 22, 2020

Work will begin this week to pave Highway 87 from south of Clear Creek to north of Highway 4 in Berrydale in northern Santa Rosa County.

The $4.5-million project includes 14 miles of milling and resurfacing, replacement of damaged side drains and guardrail, and placement of new signs and pavement markings. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions.

Lane closure restrictions will not be allowed near Allentown Road Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. during active school periods.  The 14-mile improvement project is anticipated to be complete winter 2020.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 