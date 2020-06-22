Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady, Could See An Increase Of A Few Pennies This Week

Florida gas prices have basically held steady the past 10 days, according to AAA, and this week could bring an increase of a few pennies.

The average price at the pump is $2.02 per gallon. The state average price for regular gasoline is 15 cents more than last month and 26 cents more than the lowest price this year. Despite the recent uptick, Florida drivers are still paying 42 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was an even $2 on Sunday, up from $1.97 a week ago and $1.77 a month ago.

The lowest price per gallon Sunday in North Escambia was $1.94 at a Highway 29 station. In Pensacola, the lowest price was $1.79 at a station on North Ninth Avenue.

“Drivers may see a slight uptick at the pump this week, due to a small increase in the wholesale price of gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The increase in wholesale prices was likely driven by continued strength in demand for summertime gasoline. As a result, drivers could see an increase of a few pennies at the pump.”

Pictured: A gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.94 Sunday at this Cantonment station. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.