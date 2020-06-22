Escambia County, Alabama, Records Another COVID-19 Death, Cases Climb

June 22, 2020

An additional COVID-19 death has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama, as the number of positive cases continues a steady climb.

There have now been six fatalities in the county with a total of 148 confirmed cases as of Sunday night, according to the Alabama Department of Health. There have been 60 cases reported in the past two weeks out of 480 tests, a positivity rate of 12.5%.

Pictured: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 