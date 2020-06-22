Escambia County, Alabama, Records Another COVID-19 Death, Cases Climb

An additional COVID-19 death has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama, as the number of positive cases continues a steady climb.

There have now been six fatalities in the county with a total of 148 confirmed cases as of Sunday night, according to the Alabama Department of Health. There have been 60 cases reported in the past two weeks out of 480 tests, a positivity rate of 12.5%.

Pictured: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.