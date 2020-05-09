Walk-up COVID-19 Testing Next Week In Century; No Pre-screening Call Needed

Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available next week in Century.

Community Health Northwest Florida will conduct the testing on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 440 East Hecker Road. There is no pre-screening required.

The testing is available for Escambia County, Florida, residents only.

The walk-up testing is intended for residents of Century and the surrounding area 18 and older who are symptomatic, or for other reasons feel the need to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Test kit quantities are limited.

According to Community Health: