Travel Trailer Destroyed In Early Morning Highway 97 Crash

A travel trailer was destroyed in a crash early Saturday morning near Walnut Hill.

The travel trailer and a truck went off Highway 97 near Howell Road about 1:20 a.m.. There was no word of any serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.