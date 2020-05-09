Travel Trailer Destroyed In Early Morning Highway 97 Crash

May 9, 2020

A travel trailer was destroyed in a crash early Saturday morning near Walnut Hill.

The travel trailer and a truck went off Highway 97 near Howell Road about 1:20 a.m.. There was no word of any serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Travel Trailer Destroyed In Early Morning Highway 97 Crash”

  1. David on May 9th, 2020 2:15 pm

    Appears to be too much trailer for that size pickup
    Way overweight or not….
    Glad everyone is ok





