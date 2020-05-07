Century Councilman Smith Rants NorthEscambia.com Is ‘Racist’, ‘Biased, Lackluster’ And Should Stop Covering Century

In an apparent response to a NorthEscambia.com story about the public’s right to attend council meetings as guaranteed by Florida’s Sunshine Law, Century council member James Smith lashed out his week at NorthEscambia.com ’s publisher as being “racist” and “biased” while suggesting that a “lackluster” NorthEscambia.com stop covering the town council if the newspaper can’t “uplift Century”.

At a public town council meeting held this week by teleconference, Smith launched a six minute uninterrupted rant.

“What Will is doing when he is trying to degrade someone’s character, I’ve got a very big problem with that,” Smith said, wrongly using the nickname “Will” for NorthEscambia.com publisher William Reynolds.

“For you, Will, to go and print that councilmen are trying to keep secrets that’s the most ignorant thing that you could do,” Smith said.

During an April council meeting, Smith and council member Luis Gomez complained that NorthEscambia.com attended a virtual teleconference regular council meeting without audibly announcing the newspaper’s presence. In an editor’s note on the story, we stated, “…we fail to understand why a council member would care if the media was listening to a meeting. Unless there’s something they want to keep secret.” [Read the story here.]

“You’re extreme biased, and, and, and, and to a big huge extent, it plays a big part of you being a racist,” Smith said, adding that “we’ are trying to get Century going in the right direction without secrets”.

“You are now trying to stir up trouble with saying someone has secrets. Councilman Smith have no reason and no agenda to have any secrets whatsoever. My main concern is for the well being of Century,” he said, “which I guarantee you won’t print.”

NorthEscambia.com is the only daily media that covers Century government on a regular basis. Coverage of Century has ranged from many positive stories to an over abundance of negative stories that simply could not be responsibly ignored in order to “uplift Century”.

Negative stories during Smith’s term on the council have included a grand jury report that found gross mismanagement in the town, over a million dollars lost in utility operations, missing natural gas, about $3 million improperly borrowed from accounts with a 750-year payback plan, and a state of financial emergency. Other stories have included the revelation that residents were receiving inaccurate natural gas bills including free gas for some, a lawsuit by a creditor over a $19K unpaid bill, an audit finding multi-million dollar deficits with signs of financial emergency, a failing wastewater treatment plant, a property tax increase vote that violated state law, a lack of funds to make payroll, state and federal taxes that were paid months late, and admitted Sunshine Law violations at a council meeting.

But Smith apparently does not agree those stories should have been covered. This week, he said, “If you are not going to do the right thing and to try report and help us uplift Century and at least let the people know that they have councilmen, councilwomen that are actually in the seat to try to improve Century, then I suggest that you don’t be a part of it at all.”

Smith then began to discuss his 2018 campaign, complaining that NorthEscambia.com didn’t interview him. The newspaper did not interview Smith or his opponent; we did contact each candidate via text message and email using the contact information they provided to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections. Smith’s opponent responded, but he did not. Smith won the election 277 votes to 230. He attended his swearing in ceremony in January 2019, but was a no-show at several subsequent council meetings.

“I will reiterate, I feel that you are an extreme racist, and you are extremely biased,” he said to “Will”.

He then addressed the reporter for a small weekly printed newspaper in Flomaton. “Mrs. Gretchen if you are there, headline it that I believe Will is a racist and he’s extremely biased. A lot of people in our community know and understand this, but you trying to get people to, to look at our council in, in a bad light and that’s not what you suppose to be doing. You are suppose to be. Go ahead and report the truth. Make sure you let all of our citizens and residents know that we’re trying to work hard to try to make it better.”

Listen to Smith’s entire six minute rant by clicking here.

Pictured top: James Smith at a December 16, 2019, council meeting during which he voted against hiring Interim City Manager Vernon Prather, proclaiming that, “All the sudden he’s now wanting to be our savior. No thanks, I don’t need you.”. Pictured below: Smith’s swearing in during January 2019. He was a no-show at several subsequent council meetings. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.