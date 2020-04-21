Century Secrets? Two Council Members Object To NorthEscambia.com Listening To Public Meeting

During a Monday night meeting, two Century town council members said NorthEscambia.com should not be listening to a council meeting being held by conference call.

Ordinarily, a majority of a governing body like the Century Town Council must be present in the same location in order to conduct a meeting in Florida, but that requirement was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis due to COVID-19 and social distancing. That allowed the council to hold the phone meeting and conduct town business. The March 20 executive order from DeSantis was very specific that no other portion of the Sunshine Law was suspended.

But that did not seem to matter to Century council members Lous Gomez and James Smight Monday night, as they complained that NorthEscambia might be listening to or recording their telephone conference call public meeting.

The council has no legal right to require anyone to provide their name or speak aloud in order to attend a public meeting; public meetings in Florida are open to anyone.

The term “open to the public” as used in the Sunshine Law means open to all persons who choose to attend,” the 2020 Government in the Sunshine Manual states. The manual also states that a board “may not ban the use of non disruptive recording devices”, and “implicitly recognizes the public’s right to silently record public meetings”.

Florida does have a law that bans the recording of oral communications like telephone calls without the permission of all parties. But there’s a big exception. The law states that oral communication “does not mean any public oral communication uttered at a public meeting or any electronic communication”.

The council also ignored the fact that Florida statute requires the council to give the public opportunity to be heard on an item before a final vote. The public was not given any opportunity whatsoever to comment on any of the several items voted on by the council Monday night, and the council abandoned its usual public comment period. The City of Pensacola and Escambia County have taken great effort to continue public comment as required by law during their recent meetings, even providing online forms to submit comment in advance.

Here’s the exchange Monday night:

“Does everyone attending this meeting as a public record need to announce their self?”, Gomez asked during a 6:45 p.m. meeting advertised specifically for the purpose of discussing the town’s bills, not during the regular council meeting.

Council President Ann Brooks said a member of the public not announcing themselves verbally during a conference call would be very much like someone not signing an sign-in sheet that’s at every normal, pre-COVID-19 council meeting. It’s not required to provide your name to listen to or attend a public meeting.

“So it’s possible to be on this call without announcing (your name)?” Gomez asked.

“I would think that would be possible. That’s why I asked who is present,” Brooks responded. “If someone did not announce themselves, we would not know.”

“I would hate for someone to go out and restate something that they didn’t even announce that they was there. We need to find a record of how they are getting their information.”

“Is this pertaining to anything in particular? Like the newspapers or like there a reason why you actually asking this question,” Smith said, adding that he understands what Gomez was implying.

‘Why yes, I’m implying that because these meetings are public record. And if you are going to print, say or either repeat anything there has to be a trail to follow in which you got, you gain your information,” Gomez said.

“I can’t walk up on James Smith and record him secretly and then go back and say I recorded this secretly,” he continued. “That’s illegal to record secretly….The council president asked who is on the call an you remain silent, that’s pretty much like eavesdropping.”

“I think what he is talking about is there was a write-up in NorthEscambia, and I don’t recall the NorthEscambia individual saying that they were present,” Smith said. “…Is there are particular type of violation that is happening if your don’t announce yourself? We have no idea if you are present. ”

Smith continued, “When there’s something that governs newspapers or somebody’s that’s recording saying that we’ve said or repeating something they said that we’ve said. Then we are suppose to know that they’re present when they’re doing it.”

There was only one article published on NorthEscambia.com that mentioned Gomez or Smith following their last telephone conference call meeting. It involved comment from both council members stating that large groups of people were playing basketball in Century despite social distancing requirements. It’s that article that presumably Smith and Gomez had concerns about being recorded two weeks ago.

You can read that article here, and fact check their statements or yourself with this recordings:

It’s worth noting that every Century council meeting is recorded by town staff in addition to taking notes for official minutes. Almost every other local government in the area streams their meetings online and then makes recordings available in order to have as much public transparency as possible with citizens.

But the sunshine law does not appear as bright in Century as elsewhere.

Editor’s note: Why did NorthEscambia.com not announce a reporter’s presence on the phone during the telephone conference call public council meeting? First, it’s clearly not required. Secondly, we’ve been dialing into the meetings using an online telephone service on a laptop that allows the meetings to be recorded for accuracy in our reporting. The microphone is muted on the laptop to ensure a quality recording. Thirdly, no human was listening to most of the meeting in real time. We simply roll a recording to listen to later and be more efficient in our reporting. And finally, we fail to understand why a council member would care if the media was listening to a meeting. Unless there’s something they want to keep secret.