Century To Pay $10K to Settle Bad Debt Lawsuit

The Town of Century will pay up $10,000 to settle a bad debt lawsuit against them by a Georgia consulting company.

In 2008, City Services, Inc. (CSI) entered into a contract with the town to provide consulting, maintenance and repair services to the town’s natural gas system. The town contracted with the company for an annual natural gas leak survey, pipeline evaluations, testing, rate reviews and other services. Without a timely termination notice, the agreement renewed annually.

According to a City Services bill dated January 8, 2020, the town fell behind on their $1,200 per month bill in October 2018 and last made a payment in December 2018. The bill has continued accrue and with finance charges and stood at $19,287.19 when City Services filed suit.

Monday night, the town council agreed to pay $10,000 to settle the case at the recommendation of town attorney Matt Dannheisser.

“Our case was not very good,” Interim City Manager Vernon Prather said. He told the council that funds were available to pay the settlement and “we will find it in the budget”, but he did not specify where exactly the town would get the money.