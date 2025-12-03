Ransom Middle School Hits High Note With Four Students On Florida All-State Band

Ransom Middle School’s music program has hit a high note, setting a new school record with four students successfully auditioning and earning a coveted spot in the prestigious Florida All-State Band this year.

The students are :

Chase Redman (trombone)

Aiden Harris (trombone)

Braylen Barton (alto saxophone)

Cooper Boddy (baritone saxophone)

The unprecedented achievement marks the first time in Ransom Middle School’s history that such a high number of students have been selected for this elite honor.

The students demonstrated exceptional musical skill and dedication in a rigorous audition process, competing against the best young musicians across the state of Florida. Being selected for the All-State Band is a prestigious accomplishment, showcasing their hard work, passion for music, and excellence in performance.

The Florida All-State Band will perform at the Florida Music Education Association (FMEA) Annual Professional Development Conference in January, where students will have the opportunity to perform alongside other top young musicians from around the state.

School administration and faculty have expressed immense pride in the students for their musical accomplishment.