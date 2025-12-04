Three Rainy Days Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Rain. High near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.