Three Rainy Days Ahead
December 4, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Rain. High near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
