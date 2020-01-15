Century Continues To Find ‘Missing’ Natural Gas, Accounts Not Billed Due To Faulty Meters



The Town of Century is continuing to make strides to get its natural gas billing on track.

The town could not account for 31.6% of the natural gas it purchased for resale in December 2019, a big improvement over 58% in August 2018.

The town has taken a systematic approaches to auditing natural gas accounts and replacing meters. The audits have uncovered at least a half dozen locations that were not in the billing system and over two dozen meters that had stopped working. Additionally, locations have been turned off that were not being billing, and a handful of new customers have signed up for service.

There were 20 stopped meters replaced December 23-27 and eight stopped meters replaced December 30-January 3. A total of 142 gas meters system wide have been changed out by city staff.

“…these activities do not address every possible metering issue in the gas system,” Veron Prather, interim city manager, wrote in a memo to the town council. “There is still the possibility of slow or out of calibration gas meters. These will require additional testing and corrective action to resolve.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.