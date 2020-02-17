Century Audit Finds Millions In Deficits, Signs Of Financial Emergency

A draft audit shows signs of a financial emergency in Century and multi-million dollar deficits.

The audit found the financial emergency conditions exists due to missed debt service payments, not transferring payroll taxes in a timely manner and issuing payroll checks without sufficient funds in the payroll account.

“The Town has experienced significant financial difficulties over the last few years and subsequent to year-end,” according to the audit for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019.

The audit found of the town finished the year with a $3 million general fund deficit for governmental operations. Assets exceed liabilities at the close of the year by $5.8 million. But of that amount, $4.9 million was in capital assets (property, roads, drainage systems, etc.) and $3.9 million was restricted by debt service payments and other uses.

The business activities of the town — such as water, sewer and gas — had a balance of $540,000 in unrestricted net funds. The natural gas fund lost $263,000.

Across the board, the town had an unrestricted net position of a $2.4 million deficit.

The town failed to make debt service payments due in March 2017, 2018 and 2019 on gas system revenue bonds.

As of September 30, 2019, there was a deficit balance in the general fund of $3 million and in the natural gas fund of $1.7 million. Both of these funds have borrowed significant amounts from other funds of the town.

Audit findings included:

Financial Condition

The town’s overall financial condition demonstrates signs of a state of financial emergency as described in Florida statutes. Overall factors contributing to this condition include lack of short and long-term financial planning, improper cash management activities and lack of analysis of existing tax rates and fee structures for proprietary operations.

The natural gas fund borrowed $222,000 during the fiscal year from the general and water and sewer funds to cover general operations. In June 2018, the town council approved a repayment plan of $300 per month for $2.9 million borrowed inappropriately from the restricted special revenue fund. The audit noted the town should evaluate costs incurred in prior years for possible reclassification, if such costs met the nature allowed for infrastructure improvements.

This condition has existed for the past three audited periods.

The auditors recommended that the town develop long and short-term financial plans to improve its financial condition.

Cash Management

The Town experienced the following cash management issues during the fiscal year:

Payroll cash account was overdrawn numerous times during the year.

Payroll taxes were not remitted timely to IRS.

Payroll checks were provided to and cashed by employees prior to the issue date on the check, causing the Town’s payroll bank account to be overdrawn.

Excessive late fees and interest charges incurred on credit cards.

Late and missed debt service payments by the water and sewer fund and natural gas fund.

Inadequate funds held for customer deposits in the natural gas fund.

This was a recurring finding not corrected from the previous fiscal year’s audit.

The problems are caused by the town council not receiving timely information about the cash position and cash needs of the town which has prevented timely transfers of cash between bank accounts. Turnovers in the town clerk and department leadership over the past few years was also cited, along with operating deficits in the natural gas fund.

The town council “should receive timely information about the cash position and cash needs of the town to ensure adequate funds available for weekly paychecks, payroll taxes, and debt service payments,” the audit states. It was also noted that credit card payments should be made on time to avoid late fees and interest charges.

Credit Card Usage Policy and Receipts

The audit noted that multiple receipts and supporting documentation for credit card charges was not maintained. The business purpose of several credit card transactions was not documented, particularly on purchases of food, fuel and various supplies. The town does not have a policy requiring employees to provide receipts for transactions nor document purpose of purchases.

The previous audit found the same problem.

Reconciliation of Accounts

Interfund general ledger accounts were not reconciled. Audit adjustments were required to adjust for the actual audited amounts and allow for proper balancing of the interfund accounts. The same problem has existed for three consecutive years.

Capital Asset Tracking

There are capital assess that have not been correctly recorded in the town’s records, and the town has not completed an inventory of assets. The condition was also found in the 2018-2019 audit.

Town of Century Response

The Town of Century will submit a corrective action plan to address the audit findings. The town council is expected to discuss, and perhaps approve, their responses during meetings Monday night. NorthEscambia.com will publish an additional story with the town’s responses.

The draft audit must also be approved before being submitted to the state.

Pictured: The Century Town Council meets on February 3, 2020.