Program Pays Ag Producers To Improve Florida Forests
May 16, 2020
Agricultural producers in Florida can apply for financial assistance until June 15 for a Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project to improve forested lands from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
NRCS will provide financial and technical assistance to farmers, ranchers and landowners for conservation practices that improve forest ecosystems through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
For more information contact your local USDA service center:
Molino Service Center
Natural Resources Conservation Service Office
(850) 587-5404
josh.mcelhaney@usda.gov
Jay Service Center
Farm Service Agency Office
(850) 675-6696 Ext 2
june.weinmann@fl.usda.gov
