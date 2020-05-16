Program Pays Ag Producers To Improve Florida Forests

Agricultural producers in Florida can apply for financial assistance until June 15 for a Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project to improve forested lands from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

NRCS will provide financial and technical assistance to farmers, ranchers and landowners for conservation practices that improve forest ecosystems through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

For more information contact your local USDA service center:

Molino Service Center

Natural Resources Conservation Service Office

(850) 587-5404

josh.mcelhaney@usda.gov

Jay Service Center

Farm Service Agency Office

(850) 675-6696 Ext 2

june.weinmann@fl.usda.gov