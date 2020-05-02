Nursing Home Data Released. Eight Deaths In Two Facilities. One Reports 44 New Cases.

New data just released for the first time by the Florida Department of Health shows two Escambia County long-term care facilities have had four COVID-19 deaths each and reveals a coronavirus outbreak at a third facility in the county.

The eight total COVID-19 deaths among staff and patients of long-term care facilities is a majority of the 12 total corona virus fatalities in Escambia County as of Friday.

As we previously reported, Southern Oaks Care Center has had four deaths. Three of those were residents and one was a staff member. Southern Oaks has a total of 94 patients that have tested positive, plus four positive residents that have been transferred out for care and six infected staff members. Southern Oaks has a maximum capacity of 210.

Brookdale Pensacola on University Parkway has also recorded four patient deaths. As of Friday, the assisted living facility had three infected residents and six positive staff members. The facility is licensed for 60 beds.

A FDOH report shows Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center on Langley Avenue has 44 positive patients and 13 positive staff members. Bayside is licensed for 120 beds.

There have been no long-term care facility deaths recorded in Santa Rosa County.

Pictured: Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center on Langley Avenue has 44 positive patients and 13 positive staff members as of Friday with no deaths. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.