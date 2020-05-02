Many Alabama Businesses Opened Friday As The State Recovers. Others Are Still Forced To Remain Closed.

Friday was the first day of the reopening of the Alabama economy under Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order.

Retail stores were able to reopen with occupancy limited to 50 percent of the fire marshal’s occupancy load, subject to sanitation and social distancing rules, elective surgeries opened, and beaches opened with proper social distancing rules.

Restaurants, bars and breweries remain limited to take-out, curbside or delivery. Churches remain closed but are encouraged to have online or drive-up services.

Other “higher risk” businesses like casinos, bingo halls an bowling alleys remain closed. Close contact businesses like hair salons, nail salons and spas are also still prohibited from operating.

Pictured: A handmade sign outside Home Style Furniture on Main Street in Atmore proudly proclaims the business as open on Friday. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.