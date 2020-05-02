Many Alabama Businesses Opened Friday As The State Recovers. Others Are Still Forced To Remain Closed.

May 2, 2020

Friday was the first day of the reopening of the Alabama economy under Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order.

Retail stores were able to reopen with occupancy limited to 50 percent of the fire marshal’s occupancy load, subject to sanitation and social distancing rules, elective surgeries opened, and beaches opened with proper social distancing rules.

Restaurants, bars and breweries remain limited to take-out, curbside or delivery. Churches remain closed but are encouraged to have online or drive-up services.

Other “higher risk” businesses like casinos, bingo halls an bowling alleys remain closed. Close contact businesses like hair salons, nail salons and spas are also still prohibited from operating.

Pictured: A handmade sign outside Home Style Furniture on Main Street in Atmore proudly proclaims the business as open on Friday. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 