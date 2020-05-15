Large Bear Spotted Near University Of West Florida Entrance

May 15, 2020


A large bear was spotted near the front entrance of the Pensacola Campus in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2020. The bear was seen alone and was not approaching humans.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified immediately. UWF Police have increased their presence on campus, especially near the location of the bear sighting.

If you see a bear, please stay away and contact UWF Police immediately at (850) 474-2415 or 911. Please use caution if you are outside on the Pensacola campus.

Comments

3 Responses to “Large Bear Spotted Near University Of West Florida Entrance”

  1. Residenet on May 15th, 2020 1:46 pm

    “Some of the increased sightings are because of the fires that have been burning through their habitat. ”

    So the bear walked 20 miles through Pensacola from Hurst Hammock Road to UWF? There have not been any wildfires in the woods around UWF

  2. No Excuses on May 15th, 2020 1:41 pm

    Some of the increased sightings are because of the fires that have been burning through their habitat. Please be patient (and vigilant!” until they have a chance to move to other areas to live and feed. Hopefully, if people don’t feed them or make food available to them through trash, then they’ll move on.

  3. Linda Sharp on May 15th, 2020 1:29 pm

    Just PLEASE don’t kill the bear!!!!!!!!!





