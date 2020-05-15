Large Bear Spotted Near University Of West Florida Entrance



A large bear was spotted near the front entrance of the Pensacola Campus in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2020. The bear was seen alone and was not approaching humans.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified immediately. UWF Police have increased their presence on campus, especially near the location of the bear sighting.

If you see a bear, please stay away and contact UWF Police immediately at (850) 474-2415 or 911. Please use caution if you are outside on the Pensacola campus.