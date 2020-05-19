Hungry? Check On The Food Trucks Tuesday And Friday At Equestrian Center
May 19, 2020
Food trucks will be at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Tuesdays and Saturdays through May 26.
Here’s the schedule for this week:
Tuesday, May 19
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3-D Eats
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joe’s Caribbean
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno Shaved Ice
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rubens Concessions
- 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wacked Out Weiner
- 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill
Saturday, May 23
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Who Cut the Grilled Cheese and Cake
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill
- 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Fantastic Foods Sweets and Snacks
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Jordan Valley Mediterranean
- 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Chick-fil-A
- 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Rubens Concessions
- 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. The Po Boy Shack
