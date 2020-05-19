Hungry? Check On The Food Trucks Tuesday And Friday At Equestrian Center

Food trucks will be at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Tuesdays and Saturdays through May 26.

Here’s the schedule for this week:

Tuesday, May 19

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3-D Eats

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joe’s Caribbean

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno Shaved Ice

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rubens Concessions

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wacked Out Weiner

4 p.m.- 7 p.m.Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill

Saturday, May 23