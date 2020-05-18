Gyms In Florida Can Open Today But Must Follow These Safety Rules

Gyms and fitness centers in Florida can reopen Monday weeks after being forced to closed due to COVID-19.

There are several mandatory safety rules for gyms set by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, along with a few recommended best practices.

Mandatory Safety Measures

Monitor building occupancy and restrict customer access to no more than 50% of the building’s occupancy.

Offer readily-available dispensers of a disinfectant and provide patrons with sufficient cleaning materials, including disposable wipes. Instruct patrons to clean touched surfaces upon each use of fitness equipment.

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all seating, counters, weights, weight bars, mats, machines, and other fitness equipment upon closing the facility each day.

During daily operation, routinely clean and disinfect surfaces, particularly high-touch surfaces such as faucets, toilets, doorknobs, and light switches.

Maintain restrooms that remain open with functional toilets, clean and disinfected surfaces, and hand washing supplies, including soap and materials for drying hands or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Employees who appear to have symptoms upon arrival at work or who become sick during the day must immediately be separated from other employees, customers, and visitors, and sent home.

Recommended Best Practices