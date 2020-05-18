Gas Prices Inch Higher As Florida Reopens

Florida gas prices are beginning to inch higher as Florida eases restrictions, causing a growing number of people to hit the road. Gasoline demand is now only 30 percent lower than a year ago, compared to the 50-75 percent deficit seen just weeks ago during the height of Florida’s stay-at-home order.

Gas prices in Florida increased last week – albeit slightly – for the first time in 10 weeks. After sinking to a four year low, the state average rose a penny to $1.77 per gallon. The state average is now a penny more than a week ago, yet five cents less than last month and 89 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $1.70, up from $1.64 one year ago. The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $1.63 at a Cantonment gas station. A Pensacola wholesale club was at $1.48.