Firefighters Responded To Thursday Night Structure Fire In Cantonment

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a reported mobile home fire in the 1000 block of Perdido Road in Cantonment shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The structure was involved in fire when the first firefighters arrived on scene. The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Further details about the fire have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.