Escambia Sheriff’s Office Resumes Many Functions That Were Suspended Due To COVID-19

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has resume many functions that were suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Front Lobby: The lobby is re-opened to the public for full services, including fingerprinting, with social distancing limitations to provide for public and employee safety. Each department will respond to the lobby to assist citizens.

Civil: Civil is open for all service of process that has not been limited by judicial administrative or executive orders.

Criminal Registration: Criminal and sex offender registrations have resumed. For inquiries regarding registrations, call (850) 436-9494.

Records/Public Records: Citizens can request records through the lobby. Records may also continue to be requested by telephone or via the records request center on the ECSO website.

Citizen Complaints: Complaint forms may be filled out at the ECSO lobby or filled out online and dropped off at the ECSO front desk. All complaint forms must be signed and returned to the Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol: Reports, where there is no immediate threat to life or safety, can be made in the lobby. Citizens can also continue to report crime via the E-Reports section on the ECSO website.

Victim Services: Face-to-face contact with victim advocates remains suspended; assistance via telephone will continue to be provided until further notice.

Community Relations: All community events remain suspended.

Communications: Dispatchers will continue to ask specific questions to identify risk factors for responding deputies.

Property/Facilities: All deliveries will be accepted without vendors entering the physical building.

Evidence: Evidence will continue to be released by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. To request items from the Evidence Unit, call (850) 436-9506 to make an appointment.

All changes were effective on Monday, May 18.