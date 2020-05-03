Escambia County, Alabama, Coronavirus Cases Increase

The number of COVID-19 cases is up to 30 in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Health.

There are now 30 positive cases with two deaths in the county. There have been 564 tests administered in the county, according to ADH, a 5.3% positive rate.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 7,611 total positive cases in the state out of 91,933 tests, a 8.3% positive rate. There have been 288 deaths and 1,031 hospitalizations reported statewide.