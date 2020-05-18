District 5 Commissioner Barry Elected Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization Chairman

May 18, 2020

The Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Board of Directors has elected Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry as the new chairman of the board effective July 1. He will succeed Santa Rosa Commissioner Sam Parker.

Barry, who represents District 5, became a member of the FL-AL TPO Board when he was elected in 2012.

The Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization is the regional, intergovernmental transportation policy board for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida and Orange Beach and the community of Lillian in Alabama. The board is comprised of local government officials who make decisions regarding transportation at a regional level.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 