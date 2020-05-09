COVID-19 Cases Increase By 26 In Escambia, Santa Rosa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by 26 in the Saturday data release from the Florida Department of Health.

There were 16 new cases reported in Escambia County Friday for a total of 634 positive people. The Santa Rosa County total increase by 10 to 172.

Of the 18 deaths in Escambia County, 13 were long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 40,001 cases including 38,926 Florida residents. There have been 7,093 hospitalizations and 1,715 deaths.

Total cases — 634 (+16 since Friday)

Pensacola — 487

Cantonment — 41

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 48*

Deaths — 18

Male — 228

Female — 315

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 172 (+10 since Friday)

Milton — 95

Navarre — 33

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 116

Female — 54

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 30,001

Florida residents — 38,926

Deaths — 1,715

Hospitalizations — 7,093*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.