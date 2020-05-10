Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 cases Increase By Five On Sunday

May 10, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by five in the Sunday data release from the Florida Department of Health.

There were four new cases reported in Escambia County Friday for a total of 638 positive people. The Santa Rosa County total increase by one to 173.

Of the 18 deaths in Escambia County, 13 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 40,596 cases including 39,514 Florida residents. There have been 7,171 hospitalizations and 1,721 deaths.

  • Total cases — 638 (+4 since Saturday)
  • Pensacola — 490
  • Cantonment — 41
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  48*
  • Deaths — 18
  • Male — 228
  • Female — 315
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 173 (+1 since Saturday)
  • Milton — 95
  • Navarre — 33
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 16
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 23*
  • Deaths — 9
  • Male — 116
  • Female — 54
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 40,596
  • Florida residents — 39,514
  • Deaths — 1,721
  • Hospitalizations — 7,171*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 cases Increase By Five On Sunday”

  1. Could be here immunity on May 10th, 2020 11:53 am

    Until there is a vaccine it could be here immunity. I do not trust our government with this virus. Wear a mask when in public places to protect you and others. It’s the right thing to do.





