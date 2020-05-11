Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Up By Six On Monday

There were only six new COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties reported in the Monday data release from the Florida Department of Health.

There were three new cases reported in Escambia County Friday for a total of 641 positive people. The Santa Rosa County total increase by three to 176.

Of the 18 deaths in Escambia County, 13 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 40,982 cases including 39,888 Florida residents. There have been 7,224 hospitalizations and 1,735 deaths.

Total cases — 641 (+3 since Sunday)

Pensacola — 491

Cantonment — 41

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 48*

Deaths — 18

Male — 232

Female — 315

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 176 (+3 since Sunday)

Milton — 97

Navarre — 33

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 118

Female — 56

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 40,982

Florida residents — 39,888

Deaths — 1,735

Hospitalizations — 7,224*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.