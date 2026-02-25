Charles Floyd Winters

Charles Floyd Winters, 87, of McDavid, Florida, passed away on February 21, 2026. Born on July 23, 1938, in Byng, Oklahoma, Charles—affectionately known as Charlie—was a steadfast and principled man, cherished for his loving and caring nature.

He dedicated 25 years of his career to Brown & Root in Houston, Texas, before contributing significantly to various enterprises in Florida after receiving his State of Florida General Contractor’s License. Some of the companies he worked with included Deep South Cranes, Grundy Marine, Oden-Hardy Construction, and John Fayard, Inc.

Charlie was deeply rooted in his family and faith and was a member of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in McDavid, Florida. His passions included building construction and maintaining his yard—activities that reflected his no-nonsense, hands-on approach to life. A man of strong faith, Charlie lived out his beliefs through his actions. His hobbies reflected his enduring work ethic, his love for practical creativity, and his appreciation for the outdoors.

Charlie met his beloved wife, Susan Milstead Winters, in 1986 while working at the Champion Paper Mill in Cantonment, Florida. They were married in Cantonment on August 8, 1988, by Susan’s grandfather, Reverend Thomas E. Givens. His legacy continues through his children: Donna (Chris) Hansen, Deacon (Laura) Winters, LeeAnne (Steve) Brown, Weston Winters, Travis Winters, Kayla Winters, Luke Winters, and Elise (Chase) Helton; his siblings, Sue (Craig) Hoppe and Johnny Winters; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his brother-in-law, Carl Milstead. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Geneva Winters; his sister and brother-in-law, John and Joyce Purcell; his niece, Megan Hoppe; and his mother-in-law, Betty Lou Milstead.

Visitation will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home – North on March 4, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on March 5, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., with burial to follow at Farm Hill United Methodist Church (1251 Muscogee Road). Immediately following the graveside committal, a celebration honoring Charlie will be held at Harvest Christian Center (1095 Muscogee Road) with food and fellowship.

Charlie will be remembered as a cornerstone of his family—a God-fearing man whom many looked up to. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and brother, always ready to lend a hand or share his knowledge.