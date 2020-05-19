Century Parks To Remain Closed At Least Two More Weeks Due To COVID-19

Public parks in the Town of Century will remain closed for at least two more weeks.

Monday night, the Century Town Council discussed the parks but there was no action to open them. Instead, the council will consider the park closures at the next meeting on June 1.

Escambia County and City of Pensacola parks never closed during the pandemic, and youth sports leagues are once again offered in the county. Beaches and the Gulf Islands National Seashore in Escambia County have also reopened.

Just across the state line from Century, Flomaton reopened their parks two weeks ago.