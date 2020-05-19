Century Parks To Remain Closed At Least Two More Weeks Due To COVID-19

May 19, 2020

Public parks in the Town of Century will remain closed for at least two more weeks.

Monday night, the Century Town Council discussed the parks but there was no action to open them. Instead, the council will consider the park closures at the next meeting on June 1.

Escambia County and City of Pensacola parks never closed during the pandemic, and youth sports leagues are once again offered in the county. Beaches and the Gulf Islands National Seashore in Escambia County have also reopened.

Just across the state line from Century, Flomaton reopened their parks two weeks ago.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 