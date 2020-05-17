Central Water Works Boil Water Notice Rescinded, Including For Century Prison

May 17, 2020

Sunday afternoon, Central Water Works rescinded a boil water notice issued May 14 due to the detection of E. coli. This includes all Central Water Works customers and the Century Correctional Institution.

According to the utility, bacteriological sampling show the water is safe to drink. Water samples were taken daily May 14-16, all with clear results.

Central is currently supplying the Century prison with water through an emergency fire hose connection after the failure of the Century water well that normally supplies the prison. At last report, prison inmates were not consuming the water from Central but were being provided with bottled water.

On the date of the sample that showed E. Coli — April 8 — Central was not supplying water to the prison.

