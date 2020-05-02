Atmore Police Still Investigating Murder A Week Ago. The Victim Was Shot And Stabbed.

The Atmore Police Department is still continuing to investigate the murder of a man found dead last week.

Desmond Deshun Dirden, 43, was found shot and stabbed about outside an apartment complex on Patterson Street about 1:24 a.m. on Saturday, April 25. Police had responded to a reported assault.

Dirden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said Friday afternoon that the case remained under investigation. No suspects have been arrested or named.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.