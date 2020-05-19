Arrest Made In Escambia County (AL) Murder; Victim Was Found Shot To Death On Porch

May 19, 2020

An Escambia County, Alabama, man has been charged with murder.

On May 9, the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3600 block of William Cook Road where 22-year old Tyer Lisenby found deceased from a gunshot wound  on the front porch of the home.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said 54-year old Rufus Evens of Brewton was developed as a suspect and later arrested for murder. He remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

Further details have not been released as the investigation continues.

Editor’s note: The “INMATE” label was placed on mugshot by the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center at the time of booking.

Written by William Reynolds 

 