ADOC: Staff Member At Holman Prison Tests Positive For COVID-19; Escambia County (AL) Cases Up To 33

A staff member at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore has self-reported to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) that they are positive for COVID-19.

ADOC said the individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of his or her healthcare provider.

“The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to this staff member. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare provider,” said Samantha Rose, public information specialist for the prison system.

The ADC said the positive test represents the 17th self-reported case of COVID-19 among corrections employees and contracted staff, twelve (12) of which remain active. Five (5) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

According to Alabama Department of Health data Thursday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased to 33. It was not known if the Holman staff member is part of that number.

There have three deaths form the virus in Escambia County, Alabama.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.