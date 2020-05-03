A Helping Hand: Thousands Of Pounds Of Food Distributed At Olive Baptist, Molino Church

Food giveaways were held Saturday at Olive Baptist Church on Davis Highway and at a Molino Church.

Ministry Village At Olive Baptist Church

The Ministry Village at Olive Baptist Church distributed over 30,000 pounds of free food to those in need Saturday. Over 85 volunteers, wearing masks and gloves, helped to sort and pack the food items for the distribution. They packed over 1,200 bags in 2.5 hours.

There was no paperwork to complete or guidelines to meet to receive the food from Farm Share though Patriot Emergency Response Team.

Beacon of Hope – Molino

A “Hope 4 Molino” drive-thru food distribution was held Saturday at Beacon of Hope Church of God on Molino Road.

Pictured above: A food giveaway Saturday at Olive Baptist Church. Pictured first two photos below: Food distribution Saturday at the Beacon Hope Church of God in Molino. Pictured bottom: A few more shots from Olive. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.