With A Dysfunctional Website In Shambles, Florida Releases Paper Unemployment Applications

Floridians frustrated with trying to file for unemployment on the state’s broken website now have the option of downloading and filing a paper form.

There is the catch that “paper applications could potentially take longer to process than completing an online application,” the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) says on the state’s unemployment site. But a large number of NorthEscambia.com readers have told us they have spent day after day trying to file the online application only to receive error messages. Local residents have also reported that they have spend hours on hold after calling the state’s call center.

The DEO quietly posted the forms late Friday, but did not send out a press release to notify the media.

The website is in shambles after being overwhelmed by applicants suddenly out of a job due to the coronavirus. There were 152,687 new initial unemployment benefit applications just last week, far exceeding the previous record of a little over 40,000 in 2009. It’s not known how many people tried and failed last week.

The state made the move to an online system until October 2013. There are members of the state legislature calling for investigations into the failures of the $77 million website.

“77 million? Someone should go to jail over that,” tweeted Sen Joe Gruters.

The applications can be downloaded in English, Spanish or Creole by clicking here. The complete forms are mailed to:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

P.O. Box 5350

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350

Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending workers from other state agencies to the DEO to help process unemployment applications. He has also waive a 2011 law that requires applications to be filed online.

“I think this requires all hands on deck,” DeSantis said. “We have a lot of state government functions that are generally important but just not as important right now given what we’re dealing with.”