Three COVID-19 Testing Locations Closed Thursday Due To Severe Weather Threat

Three COVID-19 testing locations in Escambia County will be closed Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

Community Health of Northwest Florida’s drive- sites at Cantonment Pediatrics and the Brownsville Community Center will be closed. The mobile testing unit will be at Morris Court Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Brownsville Community Center and Cantonment sites will resume operations Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prescreening is required for drive-thru testing, but is not required for walk-up testing. Call (850) 746-2684 to be prescreened.

Ascension Medical Group’s drive-thru site will also be closed on Thursday. Testing will resume on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For required pre-screening, call (850) 746-2684.

All three sites are outdoor locations.