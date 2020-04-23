Three COVID-19 Testing Locations Closed Thursday Due To Severe Weather Threat

April 23, 2020

Three COVID-19 testing locations in Escambia County will be closed Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

Community Health of Northwest Florida’s drive- sites at Cantonment Pediatrics and the Brownsville Community Center will be closed.  The mobile testing unit will be at Morris Court Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Brownsville Community Center and Cantonment sites will resume operations Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prescreening is required for drive-thru testing, but  is not required for walk-up testing. Call (850) 746-2684 to be prescreened.

Ascension Medical Group’s drive-thru site will also be closed on Thursday. Testing will resume on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For required pre-screening, call (850) 746-2684.

All three sites are outdoor locations.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 