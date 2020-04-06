Third COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Escambia County, Alabama

April 6, 2020

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed a third COVID-19 case in Escambia County, Alabama, on Sunday.

ADOH has not released additional information about the city of residence or age of any of the patients. The state reported there have been 70 total COVID-19 tests in the county.

There were 1,842 COVID-19 cases in  Alabama as of Sunday night. There have been 31 deaths in the state.

