Suspect Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired Incident In Bratt

April 27, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a shots fired disturbance in the 3400 block of West Highway 4 in Bratt about 7:20 Sunday night.

The caller told the ECSO that shots had been fired at their residence by a relative. He was later located at a home on West Highway 4 near C.W. Carraway Road, about a mile east of Northview High School.

The individual was taken into custody without incident under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows someone to be transported to a mental health facility.

There were no injuries, and deputies did not find any damage to the house that was reportedly fired at earlier in the evening.

