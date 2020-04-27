Suspect Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired Incident In Bratt

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a shots fired disturbance in the 3400 block of West Highway 4 in Bratt about 7:20 Sunday night.

The caller told the ECSO that shots had been fired at their residence by a relative. He was later located at a home on West Highway 4 near C.W. Carraway Road, about a mile east of Northview High School.

The individual was taken into custody without incident under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows someone to be transported to a mental health facility.

There were no injuries, and deputies did not find any damage to the house that was reportedly fired at earlier in the evening.