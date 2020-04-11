Our View: The Public Should See Escambia County’s Daily COVID-19 Situation Report. But Suddenly It’s A Secret.

Escambia County is now withholding the public release of a key daily report that summarizes the local response to COVID-19.

Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers determined that the daily situation report is exempt from public disclosure as a “threat assessment”. It’s a report called simply the “sitrep”.

While the county’s media relations department has not directly released the sitrep to the media or public, key county leaders have forwarded the report daily to media outlets including NorthEscambia.com. The report contains varied information from local agencies like ECAT changes, student meal totals from library and school feeding sites, COVID-19 testing sites, hospital information and law enforcement agency statuses.

Essentially, it’s a one-stop summary that was used by EOC partner agencies, county leadership including commissioners, the media and members of the public to monitor the county’s response. Many the report sections basically say “normal operations”. And while it might seem that law enforcement information could be sensitive, there was nothing that the Pensacola Police Department or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not already stated publicly like the number of quarantined officers.

There were no secrets in the sitrep.

How much of the sitrep did NorthEscambia.com publish? Directly, nothing at all. It served as a reminder for us to create and publish certain stories on our own. But more importantly, it was like a reassuringly good dad talk. “Son, we have a problem, here’s what is happening, nothing is suddenly worse, and what I know, you know. We’ll get through this together.”

Last week, Escambia County Commissioners agreed during a meeting that any information the county has should be released to the public and media.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh posted a copy of the report on his blog this week and highlighted the percentage of ventilators available at local hospitals (which was actually a good number — about 80% unused). That data is a good benchmark of a worsening problem, which we do not currently have.

But suddenly the sitrep became a confidential document the public cannot see and commissioners cannot distribute under Florida statute 119.071(3) which seems to be geared more toward terroristic threats.

“For the SITREP to suddenly be deemed ‘unreleasable’ is wrong I believe,” Bergosh wrote Friday on his blog. “I want it released as it was being released before. The citizens, especially during these times of uncertainty and panic, deserve complete transparency. To suddenly say a document is ‘classified’ is wrong. This will sow angst, anger, mistrust, and fear needlessly.” The underlining and bold emphasis were his.

“The public records law is supposed to be interpreted liberally–leaning toward maximum transparency. In this instance, the county’s attorney is conservatively interpreting this law. Too conservatively in my opinion. It is wrong, so far as I am concerned,” he continued. “Threat Assessment??!!?? Really? This virus is a common enemy to all (even our real enemies overseas)–It’s not as if we are at war and the enemy is studying our hospital capacity information! We’re all fighting this together—-and information is critical in this fight. And the citizens deserve this information!”

Bergosh is asking for a virtual special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to decide that the sitrep is available to the public. The sitrep release is an option seemingly available under that the same Florida statute under which it was deemed unreleasable.

It will be up to BOCC chairman Steven Barry to determine if a special meeting will be called.

“Regarding Commissioner Bergosh’s request for a special meeting on his blog today, I believe it’s the chairperson’s responsibility to attempt to accommodate reasonable requests from their colleagues.,” Barry said in a text message to NorthEscambia.com “However, I am certainly not going to ask the board to convene in person for any type of meeting while the Governor’s orders are still active. I have spoken with Attorney Rogers and Administrator Gilley today, and I know they are actively working with Emergency Director Eric Gilmore to address concerns related to the release of different types of information and data. I am optimistic that they will be able to arrive at a course of action that balances the release of information that meets the needs of our board, our media partners, and most importantly, our citizens and constituents, with the privacy issues related to medically protected information and the public safety issues related to the integrity of threat assessment reports. I believe it is only prudent to give the new course of action some time to see how it’s going. In closing, I am open minded to Commissioner Bergosh’s request to schedule what would be a virtual, or electronic meeting, but will consider it more next week.”

Barry made it clear that he does support the release of information.

“I absolutely support the release of any information that does not violate any person’s medical privacy or sensitive law enforcement or operational planning information,” he said.

NorthEscambia.com is joining the call made by other local media, including the Pensacola News Journal and Rick’s Blog, to release the daily situation report as soon as it is created. There was been nothing in previous editions of the report that needed to be hidden from public view, and we pray our situation improves and nothing in the report gets any worse. But Escambia County citizens are all-in during this pandemic situation, and we should know what our situation is. There’s nothing to hide.