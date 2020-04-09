Nearly Two-Thirds Of Those Tested For COVID-19 In Escambia County Have Their Results

April 9, 2020

Nearly two-thirds of those tested for COVID-19 in Escambia County have received their results.

The latest data Wednesday night shows that 4,786 tests have been performed in Escambia County by Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital, West Florida Hospital and Community Health Northwest Florida. Of those tests, 3,699 were conducted in drive-thrus and 1,087 were conducted in hospitals’ inpatient, outpatient and emergency facilities.

There were 2,873 negative test results received, and 165 positives. That puts  Escambia County positive rate at 5.4%; statewide the positive rate was 11%.

The Florida Department of Health lags behind in reporting testing numbers. The FDOH only showed 2,544 tests conducted in Escambia County Wednesday night with 2,544 negatives.

As of Wednesday night, there have been 16 hospitalizations and three deaths in Escambia County.

