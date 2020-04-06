Nearly 4,000 Tested For COVID-19 In Escambia County. About Half Have Their Results.

About half of those tested for COVID-19 in Escambia County have received their results.

The latest data as of Sunday night shows that 3,939 tests have been performed in Escambia County by Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital, West Florida Hospital and Community Health Northwest Florida. Of those tests, 3,226 were conducted in drive-thrus and 713 were conducted in hospitals’ inpatient, outpatient and emergency facilities.

There were 1,965 negative test results received, and 125 positives. That’s just over 50% of test results that are back, with a 6% positive rate; statewide the positive rate was 10.6%.

The Florida Department of Health lags behind in reporting testing numbers. The FDOH only showed 1,719 tests condcuted in Escambia County Sunday night with 1,592 negatives.

As of Sunday night, there were nine hospitalizations and one fatality in Escambia County.