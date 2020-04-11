Meet Escambia County Deputy Thermadore, Keeping Watch Over ECSO Employee Temperatures

Meet the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office “Deputy Thermadore”.

Deputy Thermadore checks the temperatures of deputies and employees as they enter the ECSO building. Everyone has their temperature checked.

“It’s an extra precaution the ECSO is taking to make sure we are safe and healthy to work with our citizens when they need us,” the department said.

The Fotric 226B “offers a very efficient and streamlined solution for detection of elevated or abnormal body temperature. It is designed to simplify the task of temperature monitoring and identifying subjects displaying abnormal readings.It can be used to screen large groups of people simultaneously. Through its powerful AI face detection module, the 226B is able to automatically detect and screen individuals as they pass through its field of view. With a detection range of 2.6 to 10.5 feet, personnel are able to obtain accurate readings while adhering to social distancing requirements. The 226B can be placed at the head of a queue and will alert personnel when its temperature alarm has been triggered.”

Deputy Thermadore is pretty smart…”if the subject is holding a cup of hot coffee, the system will lock onto facial features and ignore the unrelated heat source. It will also adapt to changes in ambient temperature.”