Manna Launches Fundraiser For COVID-19 Response And Recovery Relief

Manna has launched the Manna Cares Campaign to raise much-needed funds for Manna’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

The campaign goal is $200,000, the equivalent of 120,000 meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Those who have already committed significant contributions to Manna include Florida Blue; Gulf Breeze Rotary; Kerrigan, Estess, Rankin, McLeod & Thompson, LLP; retired NFL guard Josh Sitton of Bear General Contractors; and Kevin Russell Home Builders.

In response to the effects of coronavirus, Manna has focused on supporting the needs of at-risk, vulnerable populations served pre-COVID-19, as well as those who suddenly find themselves unemployed or with reduced hours. As a result, Manna has nearly doubled the amount of food distributed to accommodate the needs of our community.

Donations to the Manna Cares Campaign can be made online at www.mannahelps.org or by sending a check to Manna, 3030 North E Street, Pensacola, FL 32501. All donations will support Manna’s efforts to feed our neighbors in need and will remain in our local community.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges for our community. Many of our neighbors are struggling when it comes to food,” said Manna Executive Director DeDe Flounlacker. “Manna is diligently working to identify gaps in service and provide hope to the hungry in our community. We are committed to seeing this through.”

One of the many programs Manna continues to support through the COVID-19 crisis is the School Resource Officer (SRO) Food Program. Even though schools are closed, Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SROs continue to check-in on families and deliver food to those in need.

“I think that it’s important for our community to know how critical it is to keep Manna funded so we can continue to feed children and families in need,” said Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter. Josh Sitton of Bear General Contractors and Kevin and Laura Russell of Kevin Russell Home Builders recognize how important it is too. They’ve directed their contributions to the School Resource Officer Food Program to ensure students and their families are fed.

“A large segment of our community doesn’t have enough food to last a few days, and most of these families in need have children. Manna can feed a family of four 12 meals for as little as $20, so every donation makes a difference,” said Lyter.

Manna has reinforced established programs to provide additional support and has established new partnerships to serve those most in need in the two-county area. At this time, Manna is providing food (in the form of groceries) to the following partners/programs: Healthy Seniors Food Program at Westminster Village; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast; Manna’s own Monthly Senior Food Program at Main Pantry; Gulf Coast Kids’ House; Santa Rosa Kids’ House; Pensacola Police Department; Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; OASIS Florida; Backpacks4Teens program through the Santa Rosa County School District; United Way of West Florida’s AmeriCorps VISTAs; representatives of the hospitality and service industry; Community Health Northwest Florida; Gulf Breeze Interfaith Disaster Resource Council; Salvation Army; Saint John Divine Baptist Church; Pensacola State College; Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola (REAP); and Children’s Home Society.