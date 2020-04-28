Jay Man Charged With Sexual Battery Of 8-Year Old Girl

April 28, 2020

A Jay man has been charged with allegedly molesting an 8-year old girl.

Michael George Rasmussen, age 42 of Cobbtown Road, was charged with sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, a capital felony.

During a sleepover in January, the victim revealed that she had been inappropriately touched by  Rasmussen around Easter 2018 when he thought she was sleeping after a trip to the beach, according to an arrest report. She later told a Santa Rosa Kids House investigator that she did not tell her mom because she was scared but eventually told a friend during the sleepover.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy wrote in his report that he set numerous appointments to interview Rasmussen about the allegations, but he refused to appear.

The redacted arrest report does not reveal the relationship between the girl and Rasmussen.

Rasmussen remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail with bond set at a half million dollars. If convicted as charged, he faces up to life in prison.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 