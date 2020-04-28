Jay Man Charged With Sexual Battery Of 8-Year Old Girl

A Jay man has been charged with allegedly molesting an 8-year old girl.

Michael George Rasmussen, age 42 of Cobbtown Road, was charged with sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, a capital felony.

During a sleepover in January, the victim revealed that she had been inappropriately touched by Rasmussen around Easter 2018 when he thought she was sleeping after a trip to the beach, according to an arrest report. She later told a Santa Rosa Kids House investigator that she did not tell her mom because she was scared but eventually told a friend during the sleepover.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy wrote in his report that he set numerous appointments to interview Rasmussen about the allegations, but he refused to appear.

The redacted arrest report does not reveal the relationship between the girl and Rasmussen.

Rasmussen remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail with bond set at a half million dollars. If convicted as charged, he faces up to life in prison.