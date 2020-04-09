Florida Launches New Mobile Friendly Unemployment Claims Site

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has rolled out a new mobile friendly online application site in an effort to solve problems that have plagued the agency after a surge in COVID-19 related claims.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to ensuring Floridians are able to receive the benefits owed to them during this global pandemic,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “The team is working around the clock to make the process for applying for Reemployment Assistance as easy as possible for Floridians.”

Floridians who do not have a current open claim should complete their application online at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.

To utilize the user-friendly online application or to download the paper application, Floridians should visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19. If a person chooses to file a paper application, they should mail their application to DEO, and a representative will call when their application is processed.

Paper applications can be mailed to:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

P.O. Box 5350

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350

CareerSource locations across the state are available to assist with completing and submitting an online application. They are also available to provide paper applications.