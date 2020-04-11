Flomaton Police Check On Seniors, Surprising One Resident On Her Birthday

The Flomaton Police Department has had a “How Are Ya!” program for a few months — officers check on senior citizens just to make sure they OK.

The first resident to sign up for the free wellness check program was Sophronia Quinley, and Chief Chance Thompson paid her special visit with a birthday cake.

Mrs. Quinley told the chief that she was celebrating her 24th birthday.

The program is continuing during COVID-19 social distancing. To sign-up a senior in the Town of Flomaton, call Flomaton Police at (251) 296-5811.