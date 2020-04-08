Escambia Students Were Scheduled To Have Friday Off From Virtual School. Not Anymore.

Escambia County students were scheduled to have a day off on Friday, but now it will be a day in virtual class.

Escambia Schools Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said that due to a district calendar change for this Friday, April 10, all instructors and students will continue classwork assigned in accordance with the district’s Instructional Continuity Plan.

Before the unexpected change in normal school operations due to the COVID-19 virus, April 10 was listed on the district’s calendar as a non-student day. This was to allow for a day of meetings and professional development for all ECSD instructional staff. Following the Safer at Home Order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, student instruction will continue to be delivered online. Questions about specific assignments should be directed to students’ instructors.

Superintendent Thomas stated, “As we navigate this disruption to work and school schedules, flexibility and cooperation will be fundamental to student progress. Patience will be greatly appreciated while we strive to maintain continuous student engagement in their learning.”

Hours of operation for the Escambia County School District will continue to be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May 1. Employees will follow their work schedule as already defined by their immediate supervisor.