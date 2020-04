Escambia County Receives PPE For Long-Term Care Facilities

Escambia County Emergency Management has received need medical personal protection equipment that will go to long-term care facilities across the county.

The county received face shields, gloves and 71,000 prodedural masks from the state. That shipment will enable facilities to allot 15 masks per licensed bed.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.